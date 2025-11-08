Man killed in overnight shooting at Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found shot at the Ocean Beach Pier shortly after midnight, authorities said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots in the 5000 block of Niagra Avenue at 12:23 a.m. Saturday, where they found the victim shot, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers and paramedics tried to save the unidentified man, estimated to be in his 30s, but he died at the scene, according to detectives.

Investigators learned there was a group of at least two men and two women, all aged 25-30 years old, who were hanging out in the area of the pier parking lot for a period of time before walking south to 5100 Narragansett Ave. near the shoreline, according to police.

After the shots, the group returned to the pier parking lot, got into two vehicles and drove away east on Newport Avenue. The vehicles were described as a white sedan and blue and/or gray SUV. One of the vehicles may have struck another vehicle as it left the area, police said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate and were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for security video.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.