Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in San Marcos and the motorist driving the SUV that hit him fled the scene on foot, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched at 8:35 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of North Pacific Street located the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Collis of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect fled on foot toward Mission Avenue following the collision, leaving behind a white 2022 Hyundai Venue SUV," Collis said.

Witnesses said he was last seen heading north toward Mission Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to contact the sheriff's San Marcos station at 760-510-5200.

