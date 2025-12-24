Man killed by fallen tree branch in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was killed Wednesday morning after a tree branch fell on him in the City Heights neighborhood, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue, SDFD Capt. Jason Shanley told ABC 10News.

Shanley said emergency crews arrived to find a branch on top of a man with family members trying to pull him out.

Emergency crews pulled the man from under the branch, but he died despite life-saving measures.

While it was unknown what caused the tree to topple over, an ABC 10News crew at the scene indicated strong winds were swirling in the area.

Shanley said a city arborist was evaluating the tree after multiple branches fell from it.

One branch fell on an awning of a nearby home, forcing occupants to evacuate while an arborist conducts an inspection.