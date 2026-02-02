Man killed after vehicle hits tree, rolls into back yard in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 22-year-old Valley Center man died this morning after losing control of his vehicle, which hit a tree and rolled over into the back yard of a home in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 3:24 a.m. Sunday on El Norte Parkway, east of Lincoln Avenue, according to the Escondido Police Department.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no known witnesses, the EPD said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

It was also unclear how much damage the property sustained.

The driver's name is being withheld pending family notification, according to the EPD.

Police closed east El Norte Parkway for several hours for the investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

