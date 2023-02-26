Watch Now
Man killed after crashing into parked semi-truck in Fairmount Park

Posted at 9:53 AM, Feb 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-26 12:53:28-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 60-year-old man died after crashing into a parked truck in Fairmount Park early Sunday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. in the 3900 block of Home Avenue. The man was driving a 2014 Kia northbound when he veered to the right and rear-ended a parked semi-truck.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The San Diego Police Department Traffic Investigations responded and are investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call traffic investigations or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

