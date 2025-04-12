Man killed after crashing into concrete barrier in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was killed when he lost control of a sports scooter and was ejected in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 9:06 p.m. Friday to the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road, where they learned the victim was riding a 2023 Yamaha XMAX sport scooter in the northbound No. 1 lane of Torrey Pines, was unable to negotiate a curve in the road and collided with a concrete jersey barrier, said Sgt. Clint Leisz.

He was ejected from the scooter and landed in the southbound No. 2 lane. An unknown vehicle ran over the man and fled the scene, police said. The scooter rider died at the scene from his injuries.

The department's Traffic Division will be handling the investigation of the crash and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.