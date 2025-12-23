Man killed after car crashes into parked dump truck near SD-OC line

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A man was killed early Monday when he lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into a parked dump truck near the San Diego County/Orange County line.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday on South El Camino Real, the California Highway Patrol's Oceanside office reported.

According to Officer Hunter Gerber, a CHP spokesman, "An unknown male was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala southbound on South El Camino Real" and "for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle began to slide sideways and subsequently crashed with a parked dump truck."

Gerber said the victim's journey began in Orange County and that he drove southbound into San Diego County, where the crash occurred.

CHP officers responded with local fire and medical personnel, but "despite lifesaving efforts, the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," Gerber said.

It was not immediately known if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, Gerber said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has information related to the incident, was urged to call the Oceanside CHP at 760-643-3400.

