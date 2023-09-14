Man killed after being hit by Amtrak train in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was killed after he was struck by a southbound Amtrak train in San Diego, authorities said Thursday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of California and Grape streets where they found the victim, said San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Jason King.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit investigates incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District, which Amtrak uses. San Diego police requested the unit to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call the sheriff's non- emergency line at 858-565-5200. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. A $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest is available.