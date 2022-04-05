Man jumps off freeway in Sorrento Valley after chase ends SB I-805

SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A chase that began in Hillcrest ended with someone jumping off the freeway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the chase started just before 3:00 p.m. on Washington Street in Hillcrest when an officer attempted to pull over the driver of a white Mercedes Benz for a seat belt violation. The driver refused to stop and drove off onto northbound 163 to the 805.

At Del Mar Heigh Road, the driver turned around and went the wrong way onto the freeway.

The driver eventually pulled over to the side of the 805 in Sorrento Valley. That’s when police said the man got out of the car and jumped down the side of the freeway. Authorities estimated the drop to be 30 to 40 feet.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CHP.

Police said there was a woman and a small dog inside the vehicle. The woman is currently being questioned. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

