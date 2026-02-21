Man inside dumpster rescued from trash truck

SAN YSIDRO (CNS) - A man who was inside a dumpster behind a grocery store in San Ysidro was rescued from a trash truck Saturday that had unknowingly dumped him into the back of the loaded vehicle, authorities said.

About 30 San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Chula Vista Fire Department personnel were dispatched to 350 W. San Ysidro Blvd. at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday behind the El Super grocery store, where the unidentified man was trapped in an EDCO trash truck, SDFRD spokeswoman Candace Hadley told City News Service.

It took rescuers about 30 minutes to free the man from the trash in the back of the truck. The victim's injuries were described as non-life- threatening when he was taken to a hospital, Hadley said. It was unclear what he was doing in the dumpster.

"It caused a mess due to removing trash from the truck," Hadley said.

Rescue personnel cleared the scene at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

