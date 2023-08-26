Man injured by hit-and-run vehicle in North Adams area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was struck and injured by a vehicle that fled the scene early Saturday in the north Adams neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The victim was walking westbound at 3300 Adams Ave. just before 2 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction struck him, according to Officer D. O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian suffered a broken left arm and broken nose. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where his injuries were not considered life- threatening, O'Brien said.

The vehicle fled the scene following the collision. The victim described it as a white sedan, but could not give further details.

The SDPD Traffic Division is handling the investigation into the accident. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the accident is asked to contact 858-495-7800, the SDPD watch commander, or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

