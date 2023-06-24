Man injured after being hit by vehicle in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 29-year-old man was struck and injured by a car in Pacific Beach early Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said it happened in the 1200 Grand Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. The man was running south on the east side of Grand Avenue and Everts Street.

A 25-year-old man was driving a Honda Accord eastbound on Grand Avenue when the pedestrian ran in front of the car and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained on the scene and was not injured in the crash.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the crash.