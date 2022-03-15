Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man injured after argument leads to stabbing in Balboa Park

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 6:15 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 21:26:32-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a 38-year-old man injured in Balboa Park on Monday.

Police said around 1:43 p.m. a 58-year-old homeowner in the 2400 block of Russ Boulevard opened his garage door which hit a parked truck in the alley.

The homeowner went out to check out what he hit which led to an argument with the 38-year-old truck driver. Police said the truck driver tried to punch the homeowner and was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and shoulder.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowner was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!