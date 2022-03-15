Man injured after argument leads to stabbing in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a 38-year-old man injured in Balboa Park on Monday.

Police said around 1:43 p.m. a 58-year-old homeowner in the 2400 block of Russ Boulevard opened his garage door which hit a parked truck in the alley.

The homeowner went out to check out what he hit which led to an argument with the 38-year-old truck driver. Police said the truck driver tried to punch the homeowner and was stabbed multiple times in the back, chest and shoulder.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The homeowner was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.