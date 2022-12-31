Man hospitalized in critical but stable condition after attack in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A 20-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in the hospital after being attacked in Vista early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Vista Station.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man lying unconscious on the ground. Witnesses told them that several people had attacked him.

No arrests have been made so far. Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information about possible suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.