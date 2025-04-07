Man hit by vehicle and killed, his dog injured in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was fatally struck by a car and his dog was injured while going for a walk in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man hit by a westbound Lexus near the intersection of Almondwood Way in the 5000 block of Carmel Knolls Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the witness who reported the accident was also the victim's wife.

The man was found unresponsive at the scene and taken to Scripps Health in La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Bystanders took the dog to a veterinarian, but the pet's condition was unclear, police said.

The driver of the Lexus remained at scene, police said.

