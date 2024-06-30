Man gets into altercation with deputies in Poway

POWAY (CNS) — A man was involved in an altercation with sheriff's deputies in Poway Saturday, prompting a temporary road closure and aerial support.

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of York Avenue, near the intersection of Scots Way, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"You might see and hear our helicopter unit ASTREA making announcements overhead. There is no immediate danger to the public,'' the department reported.

Authorities have closed York Avenue between Edgemoor Street and Scots Way. Residents are advised to avoid the area due to increased law enforcement activity.

A suspect description was not immediately available, and it was unclear if the man was believed armed. The cause of the disturbance was unclear.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.