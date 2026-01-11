Man found unresponsive after FBI standoff in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A Chula Vista man was found unresponsive in his home Friday night after he barricaded himself during the execution of a search warrant, the FBI said today.

The warrant was served at 1182 Nile Ave. in Chula Vista, according to the FBI, which was working with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"During the execution of the warrant service, the subject barricaded himself inside of his residence. After a prolonged standoff, the individual was located and discovered unresponsive," FBI San Diego spokeswoman Tina Jagerson said in a statement to City News Service. "FBI and Task Force personnel immediately rendered aid and requested emergency medical services."

The FBI did not provide further details about the man's condition. The ICAC Task Force was created to help local, state and federal law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative response to offenders who use the internet and other online communication systems to sexually exploit children.

