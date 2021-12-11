Watch
Man found dead inside apartment after shooting in Spring Valley

Posted at 8:19 AM, Dec 11, 2021
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a Spring Valley apartment Friday night.

Deputies were called out to shots fired call in the 8900 block of Delrose Avenue at 11:11 p.m. They found a man shot on the apartment floor and attempted CPR. He was later declared dead by fire personnel, according to SDCSO.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the area for the suspect, and homicide detectives are currently investigating.

