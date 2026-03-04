Man found dead inside truck in Morena neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Morena neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to San Diego police.

At around 7:15 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Donahue Street after residents reported seeing an unresponsive male inside a parked pickup truck.

Responding officers arrived and determined the man was deceased. The cause of the man’s death was unknown.

Police said the unidentified man had worked on the property in the past; ABC 10News learned that Cal/OSHA was taking over the investigation.

Police advised the public to avoid the area.