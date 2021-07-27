Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead in parked car in Bay Terraces identified

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
bay_terraces_car_death_072021.jpg
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 14:50:13-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man found dead in a car parked in a Bay Terraces neighborhood was publicly identified by police on Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers checking on a report of a foul odor emanating from a car parked in the area of Appian Drive and Casey Street found 23-year-old Reginald Mitchell of San Diego dead inside, police said.

One of the windows of the vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in it, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

"Very little is known about the circumstances leading to (Mitchell's) death, but witnesses said a man had been living out of the vehicle for several months in that area," the lieutenant said. "Residents reported hearing possible gunshots in the area within the (prior) several days but did not see what happened."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP