Man found dead in parked car in Bay Terraces identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man found dead in a car parked in a Bay Terraces neighborhood was publicly identified by police on Tuesday.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers checking on a report of a foul odor emanating from a car parked in the area of Appian Drive and Casey Street found 23-year-old Reginald Mitchell of San Diego dead inside, police said.

One of the windows of the vehicle had what appeared to be bullet holes in it, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

"Very little is known about the circumstances leading to (Mitchell's) death, but witnesses said a man had been living out of the vehicle for several months in that area," the lieutenant said. "Residents reported hearing possible gunshots in the area within the (prior) several days but did not see what happened."