Man found dead at Ski Beach in Mission Bay, SDPD investigating

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are looking into the death of a man whose body was found near a dock at a beach in the Mission Bay area Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received several calls around 11 a.m. about a body being spotted in Mission Bay.

When police and lifeguards arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man who appeared to be in his 60's near a dock at Ski Beach.

SDPD says they are not sure how the man died, and they are actively speaking to witnesses for more information.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.