Man fatally struck by vehicle in Mira Mesa area of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle this morning in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, authorities said.

The man was illegally crossing from west to east, at mid-block, in the 10550 block of Camino Ruiz, when he was struck by a southbound 2008 Honda Accord about 4 a.m. Saturday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and driving under the influence was not a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone with any information regarding the fatality crash was urged to

call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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