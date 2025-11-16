Man fatally struck by vehicle in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego police are investigating a fatal collision in San Diego's Midway District where a 33-year old man died Friday night.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 11:11 p.m. Friday to Hancock Street and Camino Del Rio West regarding the collision, where they learned the victim allegedly ran east across the intersection of Camino Del Rio and Hancock when he was struck by a 55-year-old woman driving a BMW north on Camino Del Rio, who was approaching a green traffic light, said SDPD Officer David O'Brien.

The pedestrian ran into the street against the red don't walk signal, O'Brien said, was struck by the BMW and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol was determined to not be a factor for the driver, police said.

The department's Traffic Division is in charge of the investigation of the collision and anyone who has information related to it was asked to call (858) 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

