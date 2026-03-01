Man fatally struck by hit-and-run vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in the Mission Bay Park community of San Diego was fatally struck this morning by a hit-and run vehicle, authorities said.

The victim was also struck by a second vehicle and that motorist stayed at the scene to cooperate with officers, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The initial crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Mission Bay and Sea World drive.

The pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of the 2000 block of West Mission Bay Drive when he was struck by a silver vehicle also in the southbound lanes. That vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound, police said.

A 28-year-old man driving his vehicle southbound ran over the downed pedestrian.

"That driver remained at the scene and is not DUI," according to a police statement. "The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Anyone with information regarding the initial crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

