Man donates kidney to ex-wife for history-making transplant surgery in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dana Bottoms is feeling a renewed sense of hope after receiving a kidney transplant — a procedure she has awaited for four years.

“I can’t believe it’s actually here,” she said.

In December 2020, Dana’s kidneys failed, forcing her into a challenging four-year journey filled with dialysis, fluid restrictions, missed family vacations, and waiting.

“It’s a lot on your body,” she told ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons. “It’s a lot mentally too, because you were kind of going one direction, then this happens. It kind of stops everything, and you start to think, 'Is this going to be my life now, and how long do I have?' It’s a little scary.”

But on the day of her surgery, fear turned into excitement as Dana made San Diego medical history. She became the first patient in San Diego to receive a kidney transplant using Intuitive's new Da Vinci 5 Surgical System, a robotic technology utilized for the first time in California for this type of surgery.

“It is kind of exciting that I get to be the first,” Dana said.

Dr. Marquis Hart, who operated, has completed dozens of similar surgeries using the robotic system for kidney removals.

“It’s very different than the original operation,” he said ahead of the procedure.

ABC 10News first profiled Dr. Hart and the Da Vinci 5 in April 2024. He gave morning anchor Jared Aarons a hands-on demonstration of how the robot works, controlling five arms from across the room during surgeries. Unlike other surgical robots, the Da Vinci 5 gives surgeons real-time tactical feedback.

At the time, Dr. Hart said the robot makes surgeries faster, less invasive, and easier to recover from.

Now that he's used it for dozens of surgeries, he calls it a surgical game-changer.

"I would have never thought when I started my career that I would be standing here talking to you about doing robotic kidney transplant surgery," Dr. Hart told Jared. "It's going to be a big impact for our patients and I'm excited about it."

Using the robot for kidney transplants also allows more people to have the procedure. Since the incision is smaller, the surgery can be performed on people with higher Body Mass Indexes (BMI). That means people no longer have to lose as much weight to qualify for a transplant.

To prepare for this surgery, Dr. Hart went to the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit to train with Dr. Atsushi Yoshida, who had already transplanted a kidney using the Da Vinci 5.

"It’s like Christmas,” Dr. Hart admitted before the operation. “There’s a little bit of nervousness, but it’s like Christmas for me.”

For Dana, the surgery is a gift, giving her a chance at a longer, healthier life. It's also the second gift she's received during this process.

Her ex-husband, Damon, offered to be her kidney donor. He surprised her at a family meal, which was captured on cell phone video.

“You know March 12, right?” Damon says in the video while running through a list of important dates in their history. "That's the day we have surgery scheduled for (you) to get (your) kidney ... I’ve been cleared, and approved, everything is good.”

It's an emotional twist that puts "till death do us part" in a new perspective. The couple has been separated since 2010 but remained close for the sake of their kids.

“We just made it a point to be good to each other," she said. "That he would do this for me is pretty amazing. It’s so humbling.”

ABC 10News was the only local news crew allowed into the operating room as Dr. Hart attached the new kidney. He says the surgery was a success and both Dana and Damon are recovering well.

“We’re hoping this will open the door to more patients waiting to receive kidney transplants,” Dr. Hart stated.

About 100,000 people in the U.S. are currently waiting for organ transplants, and Dana hopes that her experience can inspire others to consider becoming donors.

“I think that people would probably be more apt to help out or even just be tested if they knew a little more about what went into it or what it could do for a person,” she said.