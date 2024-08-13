Man dies on the job at NASSCO shipyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man died while on the job at NASSCO shipyard on Monday.

NASSCO officials confirmed the death, although details of what exactly happened were not released.

The employee was identified by his family as JC Adame, who spoke with ABC 10News outside of the shipyard as they waited for answers.

His daughter, Isabelle Adame, says he’d worked at NASSCO for nearly 30 years. Adame says her father’s coworker notified them of what happened sometime after 1 p.m.

Adame is a father of four and a grandfather of 6, according to his daughter.

His relatives told ABC 10News they were frustrated that answers to what happened weren’t coming fast enough. His daughter says the family was told OSHA was on the scene but wasn’t provided with any other information.

NASSCO sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the indecent:

“With great sadness, we can confirm a fellow NASSCO employee has passed away in the shipyard earlier today. Out of respect for the family, and as we investigate the incident we cannot share any further details at this time.There are no words that can suffice in this moment. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family – and the entire NASSCO team is keeping them in our thoughts during this tragedy.”

