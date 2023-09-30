Watch Now
Man dies in Mira Mesa house fire

A man died in a house fire in Mira Mesa Friday evening. According to Cal Fire San Diego, the home on Eridanus Court caught on fire a little after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Sep 30, 2023
Firefighters told ABC 10News multiple people were inside the home, including a 5-year-old girl. Everyone managed to make it out, expect for a man in his 30s.

His roommate told ABC 10News the man had just came home from the hospital and was using a walker to get around.

"He was handicapped in some sense, and I heard that he tried to put out the fire and he tried to get a bucket up there, but by the time he got up there, it was too much smoke," Gia Vuong said.

Cal Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
