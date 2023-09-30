Man dies in Mira Mesa house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man died in a house fire in Mira Mesa Friday evening. According to Cal Fire San Diego, the home on Eridanus Court caught on fire a little after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Firefighters told ABC 10News multiple people were inside the home, including a 5-year-old girl. Everyone managed to make it out, expect for a man in his 30s.

His roommate told ABC 10News the man had just came home from the hospital and was using a walker to get around.

"He was handicapped in some sense, and I heard that he tried to put out the fire and he tried to get a bucket up there, but by the time he got up there, it was too much smoke," Gia Vuong said.

Cal Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.