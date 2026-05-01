Man dies after bus runs over his legs in San Diego's Core-Columbia neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was killed when a Metropolitan Transit System bus ran over his legs in San Diego's Core-Columbia neighborhood, authorities said Friday.

The fatal collision happened around 9:50 p.m. Thursday when the northbound bus stopped and, for unknown reasons, the man rolled his legs in front of the back tires. His lower legs were run over as the bus pulled away from the curb at 300 West B St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the man suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. His name has not yet been released.

It was unclear why the man rolled in front of the bus, but police were investigating.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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