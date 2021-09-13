Watch
Man dies after being ejected from car in crash near Vista, CHP investigating

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 13, 2021
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators are working to determine what led to a fatal crash that caused a man to be ejected from his car in the Vista area early Sunday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 about a single-car crash on southbound Interstate 15 between Bonsall and Vista.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned that a 21-year-old man was traveling southbound in a silver Chevrolet Sonic in the left lane.

For unknown reasons, the car veered to the right and into an embankment. Police say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown the car when it overturned.

CHP says a witness told them the driver was traveling about 120 mph when it went from the No. 1 lane across the freeway and off the road.

The driver, whose name has not been released to the public yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

