Man dead after drowning at Black's Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead after drowning at Black's Beach Friday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to reports of man lying motionless in the water near the shore of Black's Beach. A 9-1-1 caller performed CPR until lifeguards arrived to render aid, SDPD said.

Multiple medics and lifeguards worked to resuscitate the victim but were unable to do so. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to SDPD, California State Parks will be investigating this incident.