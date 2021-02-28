Man leads San Diego County deputies on chase, crashes into MTS bus

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 21-year-old was arrested Saturday night after crashing into a bus while leading deputies on a chase through several North County cities.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Capalina Road.

“Deputies tried to pull the stolen car over, but the driver did not stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit through the cities of Vista, Carlsbad and Encinitas,” the department said.

Deputies say the suspect exited southbound Interstate 5 at Encinitas Boulevard, colliding with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in the process.

The man then got out of the car and tried to run from the scene, leaving the car rolling forward with a woman still inside. The car crashed into a guard rail, deputies say.

The suspect, later identified as Jesus Padilla, 21, was arrested for felony evasion, vehicle theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No bus passengers were injured during the collision.