Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man leads San Diego County deputies on chase, crashes into MTS bus

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies search for man accused of trying to kidnap woman
Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 10:23:58-05

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 21-year-old was arrested Saturday night after crashing into a bus while leading deputies on a chase through several North County cities.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Rancho Santa Fe Road and Capalina Road.

“Deputies tried to pull the stolen car over, but the driver did not stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit through the cities of Vista, Carlsbad and Encinitas,” the department said.

Deputies say the suspect exited southbound Interstate 5 at Encinitas Boulevard, colliding with a Metropolitan Transit System bus in the process.

The man then got out of the car and tried to run from the scene, leaving the car rolling forward with a woman still inside. The car crashed into a guard rail, deputies say.

The suspect, later identified as Jesus Padilla, 21, was arrested for felony evasion, vehicle theft, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The female passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No bus passengers were injured during the collision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP