Man convicted of Pacific Beach sexual assaults of seven women denied parole

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man convicted of sexually assaulting seven women in Pacific Beach in the early 1990s was denied another bid at parole, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Kenneth Bogard, 68, who was dubbed the "Pacific Beach Rapist" for assaults stretching from August 1992 to October 1993, was convicted of more than three dozen felony counts and sentenced to more than 96 years in state prison for the attacks.

Prosecutors say Bogard stalked the victims, snuck into their homes and used a knife to force victims into sex acts.

Bogard served 32 years before coming up for parole consideration due to a change in state law known as "elderly parole," which makes parole hearings largely available for inmates over 50 years of age if they have served at least 20 years of their prison sentence.

The parole board's decision means Bogard will not receive another parole hearing for at least three years. He was previously denied parole in 2019 and 2024.

"We are grateful the Board recognized that this offender continues to pose an unacceptable risk to public safety and denied parole," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

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