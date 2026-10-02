Man charged with spray-painting hate-related graffiti in Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man who allegedly spray-painted racist and hate-related graffiti across a five-block stretch of the Lake Murray neighborhood pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Eli S. Peralta is accused of taking part in a graffiti spree on Sept.

9 and 10 that caused around $14,000 in damage.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, a home,

multiple vehicles, fences and walls were spray-painted with swastikas, the N-word and other racist and hate-related language.

Prosecutors did not say how Peralta was identified as a suspect in the crimes, which he allegedly committed with another person. The second suspect is still being sought and the D.A.'s Office asked anyone with information regarding that person to contact San Diego police.

Peralta has been charged with four felony counts that include using terrorizing symbols on private property and vandalism. He faces up to five years in custody if convicted.

He is out of custody following Thursday's arraignment, but has been ordered to stay away from the locations where the vandalism took place and is prohibited from possessing vandalism tools.

"The felony charges my office filed should make it clear that hate crimes are taken very seriously in San Diego County,'' San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said. ``Vandalizing someone's property with swastikas and racist slurs is more than an act of vandalism. It is an act intended to intimidate, demean and cause fear. That is not what we stand for in this community. We will stand with victims, hold those responsible accountable, and make clear that hate and intimidation have no place here."

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