Man charged with allegedly burglarizing Poway gun store, stealing a dozen guns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly broke into a Poway gun store last year and stole a dozen firearms was arraigned Tuesday on federal charges.

Jaime Angel Zamora, 34, of San Diego, is accused in the Nov. 21, 2021, early morning break-in at Poway Weapons & Gear.

Prosecutors allege Zamora and another suspect pried open the shop's side door to steal the guns. In all, five semi-automatic pistols and seven semi- automatic rifles were taken.

Citing surveillance footage from the scene, the U.S. Attorney's Office contends Zamora and the other person can be seen getting into the shop's gunsmith office and carrying out multiple firearms.

Investigators later found a stolen van used in the burglary, which was abandoned at an undisclosed location in San Diego. Inside the van were a Poway Weapons & Gear bag, a flashlight, a bandana and a beanie. Prosecutors allege a DNA analysis of the beanie "had a very strong inclusive DNA profile for Zamora."

Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California

In December, Zamora's home was searched, during which police found "items consistent with the burglary," including clothing that appeared to match that of the suspects, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged.

No guns from the Poway burglary were recovered, but two firearms found inside a vehicle led to Zamora's arrest on state charges. He was transferred to federal custody on Tuesday and remains held without bond following his federal court hearing.