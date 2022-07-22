Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said.

The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When the vehicle owner replied that he needed no help, the thief drew a black handgun and told him to back off.

The victim complied, and the carjacker got into the sedan, California license No. 6CHA996, and drove away, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.