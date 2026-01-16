Man arrested while attempting to cross the U.S. border for allegedly robbing a Santee Chase Bank

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff announced Friday that one man has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank in Santee.

According to sheriffs, Bruce Clark Furze allegedly went to the Chase Bank at 10 Town Center Parkway on January 12 just after 9 a.m., and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Sheriffs say deputies were able to identify the suspect as Furze in surveillance video they obtained.

Furze was arrested later that evening, just before 7 p.m., as he was attempting to cross the border at the San Ysidro Pedestrian Port of Entry.

Per sheriffs, Furze has been booked into the San Diego Central Jail for robbery.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force also helped the San Diego County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.