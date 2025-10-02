Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife, assaulting his child in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - A 49-year-old man suspected of stabbing his wife during an argument and assaulting his child at a house in Imperial Beach was arrested, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Fifth Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday after a 16-year-old reported that their father had stabbed their mother, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The father, identified as Enos Perez, and his wife were in a fight leading up to the stabbing, when the wife sustained a laceration to her head. It remains unclear what caused the dispute.

Perez also assaulted one of his children before fleeing, authorities said. Details about the assault were not provided.

Perez was eventually located in National City shortly after leaving the residence, where he was arrested and taken into custody by the National City Police Department. The 36-year-old wife was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was evaluated at the scene and expected to be OK.

Perez was also taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for minor injuries sustained from the altercation. He was later booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and child abuse.

As customary to the agency's policy, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office will not release further information about the domestic violence victim.

