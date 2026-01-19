Man arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires in Bonita

BONITA, Calif. (CNS) - An arson investigation was launched after at least one-quarter acre of vegetation burned beneath a highway in Bonita.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego and Imperial Beach stations responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to reports of multiple fires in the 5700 block of Quarry Road, near state Route 125 and state Route 54, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

After utilizing aerial support and witnesses, deputies were able to locate a male suspect hiding in nearby bushes. Officials said he had an "extensive criminal history and was currently on probation."

During a probation compliance search, deputies discovered narcotics paraphernalia, a torch lighter, an expandable baton, credit cards, identification cards and other items containing personal information that did not belong to the suspect, sheriff's officials stated.

Sheriff's detectives from the Bomb/Arson unit responded to the scene and documented six separate small fires, the agency reported. About one-quarter acre had burned below SR-125, they added.

Fire crews quickly arrived and extinguished the fires, officials said.

The suspect was arrested on alleged narcotics, weapons and identity theft-related charges. His name and age have not yet been released.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the fires to contact the sheriff's office at 858-868-3200.

