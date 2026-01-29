Man arrested on suspicion of robbing 2 Poway massage spas

POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A 22-year-old man suspected of two massage spa robberies in Poway has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Poway deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to Poway Spa in the 13000 block of Pomerado Road, near Ninth Street, after a woman reported that a masked man had entered the business, threatened her with a knife, demanded money and struck her in the face, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Minutes later, another robbery was reported at the Lavender Spa, about 2 1/2 miles away in the 12000 block of Poway Road, near Sabre Springs Parkway. Sheriff's officials said the victim gave a similar description of the man who was suspected in the first robbery.

Investigators collected video footage from both businesses, and a nearby company's camera system recorded the suspect's green Dodge Challenger leaving the area.

A sheriff's detective recognized the car from a previous lewd act investigation involving a man fitting the same description, which allowed authorities to identify the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, license plate reader data confirmed the vehicle had been near both spas during the robberies

The suspect, identified as Thomas Colden, was located at a Poway residence and taken into custody shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Colden was charged with multiple crimes, including burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and sexual battery, and was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with bail set at $600,000.

Sheriff's officials credited video surveillance and license plate reader technology with helping detectives quickly identify and apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information on the robberies was asked to contact the Sheriff's Communications Center at 858-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can submit information to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.