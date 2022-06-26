Man arrested on suspicion of arson in Carlsbad Brush fire

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson and resisting arrest in connection with a 10-acre vegetation fire near the Buena Vista Lagoon in which some homes were briefly evacuated, police said Sunday.

The Carlsbad Police Department announced that the fire was contained at about 2 p.m. Saturday with no structures damaged and no reported injuries.

Responding officers were told by a witness that a man was seen lighting an object and throwing it into the brush, Jodee Reyes of the CPD said.

"While searching the area for the suspect, officers located a man matching the description of the suspect a short distance from the crime scene," Reyes said.

David Scott Prosser of Carlsbad was placed under arrest for resisting officers and was identified by the witness as the person seen starting the fire. Prosser was transported to a local hospital and then booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Saturday.

Prosser was jailed on suspicion of two felonies, arson on forest land and resisting an officer. His bail was set at $75,000 and he was scheduled for a video court arraignment on Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Fire crews from multiple agencies battled the fire starting at 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Crews from the Carlsbad Fire Department responded to the area of State Street, Laguna Drive and Buena Vista Circle.

Authorities evacuated residences on Buena Vista circle, Kremeyer Circle and Laguna Drive near the lagoon.

The Oceanside police and fire departments, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol also helped Carlsbad firefighters in the effort.

A helicopter scooped up water from the lagoon and dropped it on hot spots at 1:41 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the alleged arson was asked to contact Detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569 or Sgt. John Boyce at 442-339-5561. Anonymous tips can be submitted at sdcrimestoppers.org.

