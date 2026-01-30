Man arrested on domestic violence, weapons charges in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) - A 40-year-old felon suspected of domestic violence, gun and drug offenses was arrested Thursday in Lemon Grove.

Deputies from the Lemon Grove Sheriff's Substation responded to a domestic violence call just after noon Thursday in the 7700 block of North Avenue, one block west of Lemon Grove Avenue, in Lemon Grove, sheriff's Sgt. Bryson Benavente said.

At the scene, the victim told deputies her estranged husband, identified as Aaron Brozek, was at the location causing an argument, said Sgt. Bryson Benavente. She reported that he had assaulted her the previous night, causing an abrasion to her head.

The victim also told deputies Brozek may be in possession of firearms and drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

Brozek ran from the residence before deputies arrived and he also made comments to the victim that he would commit "suicide by cop" if contacted by law enforcement before running away, Benavente said.

A short time later, deputies, along with a sheriff's K-9, located Brozek near a home in the 8700 block of Navajo Road. They stopped Brozek, but he refused to cooperate with them. He then threatened deputies and advanced towards them. A conducted energy device and the sheriff's K-9 were used to take Brozek into custody.

Brozek was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, as well as for several weapons and drug-related charges. A search of his vehicle uncovered four firearms, ammunition, 80 grams of methamphetamine and items used in the sale of drugs, authorities said.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.