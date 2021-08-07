Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in Mission Beach alleged hate crime assault

items.[0].videoTitle
Arrest made in Mission Beach assault
Victim recalls Mission Beach attack 'sparked by hate'
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 21:22:51-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspect in an alleged hate-motivated assault on a gathering of friends attending a nighttime beach outing near Belmont Park was behind bars Friday.

Jose Carlos Irra, 20, allegedly was among a group of young men who belligerently confronted the partying group at a fire pit off the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard in Mission Beach about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

One of the intruders shouted "anti-LGBTQ" slurs at one the victims, a 26-year-old woman, and Irra allegedly put a pistol to the head of a 30-year- old man, San Diego Crime Stoppers reported.

RELATED COVERAGE

Someone in the group of antagonists also hurled a filled 24-ounce beer can, hitting the female victim in the face and leaving her with a black eye. The assailants then walked off.

Investigators identified Irra as a suspect in the case with help from tips from the public, according to police.

Irra was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, along with a hate-crime allegation. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP