2 men sought in assault of woman in Mission Beach

San Diego police are looking for two men believed to be involved in an assault case in Mission Beach.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Aug 04, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are seeking two men accused of assaulting and yelling "anti-LGBTQ slurs" at a 26-year-old woman in Mission Beach.

The woman was attending a bonfire with a group of friends near the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard just before 11:40 p.m. Monday when a group of young men approached her, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

An unknown member of the group yelled slurs at the woman and her group before one of the men threw a filled beer can at her, striking her in the left eye.

A second man pulled out a black "Glock-style" handgun and pointed it at the head of a 30-year-old man who was in the woman's group.

The woman suffered a bruise to her eye, while the man in her group was uninjured.

The group of men left the area and were last seen possibly getting into a black sedan, according to police.

The suspect who threw the beer can was described as a Hispanic man between 25- to 30-years-old with rose or leaf tattoos on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped black jeans, an anchor pendant chain, black shoes and black baseball cap.

The suspect with the gun was described as a Hispanic man between 18- and 25-years old with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black oversized T-shirt, camouflage shorts, a black baseball cap, white socks, black shoes and a black and white lanyard around his neck.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to call the SDPD Northern Division at 858-552-1726 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
