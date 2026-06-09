Man arrested in death of 78-year-old stepmother in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of his stepmother in Escondido, San Diego County Sheriff’s officials announced Tuesday.

On May 28, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Citrus Hills Lane after a report of a deceased person inside.

Deputies arrived to find a body in the home, and the sheriff’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation “due to suspicious circumstances.”

The deceased individual was later identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office as 78-year-old Marytrese Comer. The cause of Comer’s death was not determined.

Sheriff’s officials said her 43-year-old stepson, Christopher Ryan Trudell, was identified as a suspect in the incident and arrested on June 7. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail on a murder charge and was being held without bail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.