Man arrested in deadly March 2020 hit and run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run in the Otay Mesa neighborhood on March 5, 2020.

At 9:14 a.m., 21-year-old Brescia Ayon was crossing the street at the intersection of Otay Mesa Road and Otay Mesa Center when she was struck and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop at the red and fled the scene. Ayon died at the scene.

Following an extensive search, police identified 47-year-old Estevan Fabian Corona and issued a warrant for his arrest for felony manslaughter and felony hit and run.

On March 20, 2022, at 5:48 p.m., Corona was arrested near the San Ysidro Port of Entry and booked into the county Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

