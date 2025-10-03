Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of destroying car windows in City Heights arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of destroying car windows with an axe in City Heights earlier this week, San Diego Police confirmed to ABC 10News.

On Sept. 29, at around 2:40 a.m., police received reports of a man vandalizing property at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Menlo Avenue.

Multiple vehicle windows were broken in the vandalism spree, and witnesses told police the man also hit the apartment complex’s gate handle.

The suspect in the incident, identified by police as Zan Mar, was arrested later that same day after he returned to the scene.

Mar was booked into San Diego Central Jail on felony vandalism.

