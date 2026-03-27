Man arrested in 1994 Pacific Beach homicide cold case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A decades-old cold case has reached a breakthrough, with a suspect arrested in connection with the 1994 murder of Clive Bland in Pacific Beach.

Detectives with the San Diego Police Department’s Cold Case Unit say 50-year-old Jeffry Brandenburg was arrested on Thursday in Santa Cruz.

He has been booked for the murder of 40-year-old Clive Bland.

Bland was stabbed on January 2, 1994, and was found slumped over on the porch of 778 Tourmaline Street. But evidence showed the stabbing happened on the beach near Tourmaline Surf Park.

Police suggested Bland had gotten into his car and appeared he had been trying to get help, but he had no connection to the home where he was found.

At the time of his death, Bland was a janitor living with his father in the Clairemont area.

See previous coverage: COLD CASE: Police seek new leads in 1994 murder of Clive Bland at Tourmaline Surf Park

Over the years, multiple Cold Case investigators re-examined the evidence, said San Diego Police. Using Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy and other advanced forensic techniques, they were able to identify Brandenburg as the suspect.

Brandenburg was taken into custody without incident in the 100 block of Coral St. in Santa Cruz, and is now in San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.