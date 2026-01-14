Man arrested for allegedly opening fire into the air in Vista neighborhood

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man who allegedly fired more than a dozen 9mm pistol rounds into the air last weekend while driving through a neighborhood near Vista High School was arrested a short time later on various weapons charges, authorities reported Tuesday.

The barrage of gunfire, which caused no injuries, erupted shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

"Upon arrival, deputies contacted witnesses who reported a silver Lexus sedan had (traveled) through the intersection of Anza Avenue and Arcadia Avenue," Lt. Noah Zarnow said. "Witnesses stated an occupant in the vehicle fired a handgun into the air multiple times."

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

The deputies searched the area, finding a total of 14 shell casings strewn near the street crossing, Zarnow said.

The crew of a sheriff's patrol helicopter, meanwhile, located the Lexus parked outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of Arcadia Avenue, a block east of the site of the shooting. The airborne personnel watched as the driver, later identified as Sergio Abrego, 42, got out of the vehicle, then dropped a handgun and picked it up again, Zarnow said.

A short time later, deputies caught up with Abrego in the area and took him into custody without incident, Zarnow said.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

At the time of his arrest, the suspect allegedly had a machete and a pistol magazine loaded with 9mm rounds concealed in his pants. Deputies also found a ghost gun outfitted with an extended magazine near where Abrego was detained and recovered two more shell casings from the driver's-side floor of his vehicle, Zarnow said.

Abrego booked into county jail in Vista suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and other weapons violations, according to sheriff's officials.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.