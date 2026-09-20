Man arrested for alleged threats to Valhalla High School, bank, El Cajon home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old North Park man has been arrested for mailing a threat to an East County High School, a bank, and an El Cajon residence, sheriff's officials said this weekend.

Detectives and school resource officers from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Rancho San Diego station arrested Ray Talia on Thursday after investigating a school threat that was mailed to Valhalla High School in unincorporated El Cajon the previous day, according to sheriff's officials.

Investigators identified Talia as the suspect and linked him to additional threats that were mailed to a Chase Bank in the city of San Diego and to a private residence in El Cajon, authorities said.

On Thursday, just after 7:30 p.m., sheriff's detectives and deputies from the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit served a search warrant in the 3100 block of Landis Street in San Diego's North Park neighborhood. During the search warrant service, detectives arrested Talia on suspicion of making criminal threats.

"Sheriff's detectives obtained a gun violence restraining order prohibiting Talia from possessing firearms, and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail," SDSO Sgt. Matthew Mosler said Friday. "There is no current threat to the school or community at large."

Talia was being held without bail on suspicion of six felony charges including five counts of making a terrorist threat and one count of threatening death or great bodily injury at a school. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in El Cajon Superior Court.

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