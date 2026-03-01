Man arrested for alleged SD county shoplifting spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from multiple department stores was behind bars following a month-long investigation, authorities said Saturday.

Detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Rancho San Diego station arrested Rafael Rendon on Thursday near his home in the 2100 block of S. 41st Street in San Diego.

Two shoplifting incidents connected to Rendon occurred on Jan. 26 and Jan. 30 at a Kohl's retail store in Rancho San Diego, and a third on Jan. 23 at a Kohl's in Chula Vista, according to sheriff's officials.

The two thefts in Rancho San Diego amounted to $2,700, and the theft in Chula Vista totaled $1,370, investigators reported.

Large quantities of stolen clothing allegedly were found when detectives searched Rendon's home and vehicle.

Rendon was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of grand theft, grand theft with two or more prior convictions and committing a crime while out on bail.

His age was not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact the sheriff's station at 619-660-7090.

